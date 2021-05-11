Intel Core i5 11400H vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Around 153.6 GB/s (300%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 30 vs 45 Watt
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1393 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +13%
1743
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9499
M1 Pro +30%
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3089
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1415
M1 Pro +25%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5899
M1 Pro +117%
12785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|-
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|2048
|TMUs
|16
|128
|ROPs
|8
|64
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
