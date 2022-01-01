Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400H vs i3 10100

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1104 points
  • Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +52%
1737
Core i3 10100
1146
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +66%
9367
Core i3 10100
5657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +16%
3068
Core i3 10100
2651
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +83%
16256
Core i3 10100
8884
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +29%
1431
Core i3 10100
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +53%
6360
Core i3 10100
4168
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-S
Model number i5-11400H i3-10100
Socket BGA-1787 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 128 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 16 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

