Intel Core i5 11400H vs i3 10100
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1104 points
- Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +52%
1737
1146
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +66%
9367
5657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +16%
3068
2651
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +83%
16256
8884
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +29%
1431
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +53%
6360
4168
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|16
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2