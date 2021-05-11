Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400H vs i3 1110G4

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1387 vs 1227 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +150%
4939
Core i3 1110G4
1977

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-11400H i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11800H vs Core i5 11400H
2. Core i5 1140G7 vs Core i5 11400H
3. Core i5 11260H vs Core i5 11400H
4. Core i3 1115G4 vs Core i3 1110G4
5. Core i5 1130G7 vs Core i3 1110G4
6. Core i3 1125G4 vs Core i3 1110G4
7. Core i5 1030G4 vs Core i3 1110G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i5 11400H?
EnglishРусский