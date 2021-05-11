Intel Core i5 11400H vs i3 1125G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1387 vs 1110 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3776
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9003
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +24%
1390
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +28%
4939
3870
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
