Intel Core i5 11400H vs i5 10210U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 969 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +97%
1737
881
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +222%
9367
2906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +37%
3068
2247
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +152%
16256
6454
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +47%
1431
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +112%
6360
3001
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|16
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
