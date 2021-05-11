Intel Core i5 11400H vs i5 10310U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1027 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +63%
1743
1068
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +204%
9499
3120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +36%
3089
2275
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +139%
15976
6685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +37%
1415
1030
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +77%
5899
3339
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 13, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|8-22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|16
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
