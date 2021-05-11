Intel Core i5 11400H vs i5 1035G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 1159 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Around 4.43 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +51%
1768
1168
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +188%
9468
3288
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +30%
2994
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +79%
15330
8561
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +24%
1435
1159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +51%
6320
4176
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|i5-1035G7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
