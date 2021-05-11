Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Core i5 1038NG7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400H vs i5 1038NG7

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
Intel Core i5 1038NG7
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i5 1038NG7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1038NG7 and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 1174 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and i5 1038NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 4, 2020
Launch price 250 USD 320 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Ice Lake-U
Model number i5-11400H i5-1038NG7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA1344
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1038NG7 or i5 11400H?
