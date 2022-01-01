Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Core i5 10500H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400H vs i5 10500H

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
Intel Core i5 10500H
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i5 10500H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500H and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1169 points
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +40%
16256
Core i5 10500H
11644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and i5 10500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-11400H i5-10500H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 128 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 16 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page Intel Core i5 10500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
46 (86.8%)
7 (13.2%)
Total votes: 53

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 11400H
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i5 11400H
3. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 11400H
4. Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 11400H
5. Intel Core i7 12800H vs i5 11400H
6. Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 10500H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 10500H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i5 10500H
9. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 10500H
10. Intel Core i5 10200H vs i5 10500H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500H or i5 11400H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский