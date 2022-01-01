Intel Core i5 11400H vs i5 10500H VS Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 10500H We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10500H and 11400H Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1169 points

Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and i5 10500H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 11, 2021 April 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-H Model number i5-11400H i5-10500H Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 22-27x 25x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) - L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1050 MHz Shading Units 128 192 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 3 Execution Units 16 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11400H 0.382 TFLOPS Core i5 10500H 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page Intel Core i5 10500H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16