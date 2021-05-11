Intel Core i5 11400H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +85%
3812
2062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +1%
1404
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +5%
5004
4746
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
