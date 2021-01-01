Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1140G7 or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i5 1140G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
Intel Core i5 1140G7
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 1140G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 558 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +35%
2708
Ryzen 5 3500U
2007
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +53%
11049
Ryzen 5 3500U
7239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +121%
1258
Ryzen 5 3500U
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +64%
3355
Ryzen 5 3500U
2049

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1140G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i5-1140G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i5 1038NG7
2. Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i5 1030NG7
3. Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i7 1060G7
4. Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i5 1145G7
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 10300H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
7. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
8. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 5 4600U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 3200G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 1140G7?
EnglishРусский