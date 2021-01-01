Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 1058 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2008
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +9%
2708
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11049
Ryzen 5 4500U +3%
11424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +17%
1258
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3355
Ryzen 5 4500U +9%
3649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1140G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
