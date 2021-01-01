Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1140G7 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i5 1140G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i5 1140G7
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 1140G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 1098 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +12%
1225
Ryzen 5 5500U
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
3318
Ryzen 5 5500U +52%
5047

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1140G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i5-1140G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and i5 1140G7
2. Intel Core i5 1130G7 and i5 1140G7
3. Intel Core i5 1030G7 and i5 1140G7
4. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 5 5500U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 5 5500U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i5 1140G7?
EnglishРусский