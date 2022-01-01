Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1140G7 or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i5 1140G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i5 1140G7
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 1140G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
1249
Ryzen 5 5600U +10%
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
2636
Ryzen 5 5600U +190%
7646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
2638
Ryzen 5 5600U +12%
2953
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
10361
Ryzen 5 5600U +49%
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
4731
Ryzen 5 5600U +21%
5708
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1140G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Cezanne
Model number i5-1140G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8-18x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1140G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

