Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1249
Ryzen 5 5600U +10%
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2636
Ryzen 5 5600U +190%
7646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2638
Ryzen 5 5600U +12%
2953
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10361
Ryzen 5 5600U +49%
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
Ryzen 5 5600U +4%
1380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4731
Ryzen 5 5600U +21%
5708
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-1140G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8-18x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
