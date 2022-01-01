Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1140G7 or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs Apple M1

Intel Core i5 1140G7
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i5 1140G7
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1140G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1321 points
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 1140G7 – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
1249
Apple M1 +22%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
2636
Apple M1 +196%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
2638
Apple M1 +44%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
10361
Apple M1 +43%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
1332
Apple M1 +31%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7
4731
Apple M1 +111%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1140G7 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 1, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-1140G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 8-18x -
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 7-15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 640 1024
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1140G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 1140G7?
