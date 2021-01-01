Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 1093 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +1%
2708
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +23%
11049
8988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +15%
1258
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3355
Core i3 10100 +15%
3875
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1140G7
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
