We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 1140G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +72%
11049
Core i3 1115G4
6436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1140G7 and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-1140G7 i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i5 1140G7?
