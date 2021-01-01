Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1140G7 or Core i5 10210U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i5 10210U

Intel Core i5 1140G7
VS
Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Core i5 1140G7
Intel Core i5 10210U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10210U and 1140G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 948 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +66%
10747
Core i5 10210U
6489
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1140G7 and i5 10210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake
Model number i5-1140G7 i5-10210U
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

