Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 1091 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2127
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +2%
2708
2652
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +24%
11049
8934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +13%
1258
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3355
Core i5 10300H +3%
3447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1140G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1