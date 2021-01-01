Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i5 1030G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 against the 0.7 GHz i5 1030G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 1068 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1140G7 – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2708
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11049
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +18%
1258
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +21%
3355
2782
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-1140G7
|i5-1030G4
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|0.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|7x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
