Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
n/a
3865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2752
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +5%
1322
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4800
Core i5 11260H +24%
5971
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i5-1140G7
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
