Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs i5 11260H

Intel Core i5 1140G7
VS
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i5 1140G7
Intel Core i5 11260H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1140G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 1140G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1140G7 and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 May 11, 2021
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake
Model number i5-1140G7 i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11260H or i5 1140G7?
