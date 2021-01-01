Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1145G7 or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Intel Core i5 1145G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
Intel Core i5 1145G7
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 1145G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.54 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1400 vs 796 points
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +58%
2935
Ryzen 3 3200U
1858
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +173%
10969
Ryzen 3 3200U
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +170%
4494
Ryzen 3 3200U
1665

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i5-1145G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11-26x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 640 192
TMUs 40 12
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 3
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1145G7 +161%
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Core i5 1145G7?
