Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i5 1145G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
Intel Core i5 1145G7
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 1145G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1400 vs 898 points
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 1.13 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +36%
2935
Ryzen 5 3500U
2156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +38%
10969
Ryzen 5 3500U
7956
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +42%
4494
Ryzen 5 3500U
3165

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i5-1145G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11-26x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1145G7 +25%
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 1145G7?
