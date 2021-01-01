Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1145G7 or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 1145G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7
10638
Ryzen 5 5600H +67%
17803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7
4744
Ryzen 5 5600H +28%
6085

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i5-1145G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11-26x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1145G7 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 1145G7?
