Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2935
3024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10969
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +52%
16670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1409
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4494
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +33%
5979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1145G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11-26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
