Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

Intel Core i5 1145G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
Intel Core i5 1145G7
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800HS and 1145G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i5-1145G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS or Intel Core i5 1145G7?
