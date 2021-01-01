Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1145G7 or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1145G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 14 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1400 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7
2935
Apple M1 +30%
3815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7
10969
Apple M1 +41%
15458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7
1409
Apple M1 +25%
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7
4494
Apple M1 +73%
7790

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 1, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-1145G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11-26x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 12-28 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 640 1024
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 128
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1145G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 1145G7?
