Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 14 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1400 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1520
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2935
Apple M1 +30%
3815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10969
Apple M1 +41%
15458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1409
Apple M1 +25%
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4494
Apple M1 +73%
7790
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-1145G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11-26x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
