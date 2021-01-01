Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1145G7 or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 10300H

Intel Core i5 1145G7
VS
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i5 1145G7
Intel Core i5 10300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 1145G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1401 vs 1146 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +22%
10638
Core i5 10300H
8722
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-1145G7 i5-10300H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11-26x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 640 192
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 3
Execution Units 80 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1145G7 +271%
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 10300H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

