Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1401 vs 1146 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1114
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4851
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +9%
2868
2637
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +22%
10638
8722
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +23%
1396
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +20%
4744
3958
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-1145G7
|i5-10300H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11-26x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|192
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|3
|Execution Units
|80
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
