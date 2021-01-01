Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1365 vs 1122 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2397
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +21%
1377
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +13%
4234
3741
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1145G7
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
