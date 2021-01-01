Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1330 vs 1040 points
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1386
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8049
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +28%
1332
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +55%
4451
2876
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-1145G7
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
