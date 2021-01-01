Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1145G7 or Core i5 1035G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 1035G7

Intel Core i5 1145G7
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G7
Intel Core i5 1145G7
Intel Core i5 1035G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G7 and 1145G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1330 vs 1074 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and i5 1035G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Ice Lake
Model number i5-1145G7 i5-1035G7
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 55.63 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G7 or i5 1145G7?
