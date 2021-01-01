Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 1035G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1330 vs 1074 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
430
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1253
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2312
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +24%
1332
1077
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +27%
4451
3504
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-1145G7
|i5-1035G7
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
