Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 10500T
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1365 vs 1022 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1145G7 +32%
1369
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4218
Core i5 10500T +11%
4689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1145G7
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11-26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
