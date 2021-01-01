Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 11300H VS Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i5 11300H We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11300H and 1145G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7 Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 28 vs 35 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H Newer - released 5-months later

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and i5 11300H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 1, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake H35 Model number i5-1145G7 i5-11300H Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11-26x 26-31x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 12-28 W 28-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 640 640 TMUs 40 40 ROPs 20 20 Execution Units 80 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1145G7 1.41 TFLOPS Core i5 11300H 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16