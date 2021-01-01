Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1145G7 or Core i5 11320H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 11320H

Intel Core i5 1145G7
VS
Intel Core i5 11320H
Intel Core i5 1145G7
Intel Core i5 11320H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11320H and 1145G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and i5 11320H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake
Model number i5-1145G7 i7-11320H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 2.5-3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11-26x 25-32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 24
Execution Units 80 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1145G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 11320H +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page Intel Core i5 11320H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 4

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1145G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
2. Intel Core i5 1145G7 or Intel Core i5 1135G7
3. Intel Core i5 1145G7 or Intel Core i5 10210U
4. Intel Core i5 1145G7 or Intel Core i5 10310U
5. Intel Core i5 1145G7 or Intel Core i5 8365U
6. Intel Core i5 11320H or Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. Intel Core i5 11320H or Intel Core i5 1035G1
8. Intel Core i5 11320H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
9. Intel Core i5 11320H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
10. Intel Core i5 11320H or Intel Core i7 11370H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11320H or i5 1145G7?
EnglishРусский