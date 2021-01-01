Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1703
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2868
Core i5 11400H +7%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10638
Core i5 11400H +34%
14273
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1396
Core i5 11400H +4%
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4744
Core i5 11400H +38%
6562
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i5-1145G7
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11-26x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|256
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
