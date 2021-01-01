Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1145G7 or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 11400H

Intel Core i5 1145G7
VS
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i5 1145G7
Intel Core i5 11400H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1145G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 1145G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1145G7
10638
Core i5 11400H +34%
14273
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1145G7 and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 May 11, 2021
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i5-1145G7 i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.1-2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11-26x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 640 256
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1145G7 +207%
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400H or i5 1145G7?
