Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 11500
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i5 11500
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1607 vs 1213 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +31%
1590
Ryzen 5 3600
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +6%
7118
Ryzen 5 3600
6744

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price 192 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11500 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 11500?
