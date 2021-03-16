Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500 or Ryzen 5 3600XT: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600XT and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1322 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +12%
1469
Ryzen 5 3600XT
1317
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +11%
3084
Ryzen 5 3600XT
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500
17740
Ryzen 5 3600XT +5%
18639
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +22%
1611
Ryzen 5 3600XT
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +10%
7750
Ryzen 5 3600XT
7074

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 7, 2020
Launch price 192 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11500 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600XT
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i5 11500?
