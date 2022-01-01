Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500 or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i5 11500
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Intel Core i5 11500
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +5%
1552
Ryzen 5 5500
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500
7319
Ryzen 5 5500 +10%
8034
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-11500 -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10600K vs Intel Core i5 11500
2. Intel Core i5 10600 vs Intel Core i5 11500
3. Intel Core i5 11600K vs Intel Core i5 11500
4. Intel Core i7 11700K vs Intel Core i5 11500
5. Intel Core i5 11400 vs Intel Core i5 11500
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Intel Core i5 11500?
EnglishРусский