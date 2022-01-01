Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1545 vs 1203 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +19%
1504
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +6%
9899
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +18%
3160
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +8%
17757
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +28%
1545
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +11%
7313
6570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
