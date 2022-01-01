Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G VS Intel Core i5 11500 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4650G and 11500 Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 8-months later

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1545 vs 1203 points

10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 July 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2 Model number i5-11500 - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 27x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 256 448 TMUs 64 28 ROPs 32 7 Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11500 0.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12