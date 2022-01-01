Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Intel Core i5 11500
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Intel Core i5 11500
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1545 vs 1203 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11500 -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11700K and i5 11500
2. Intel Core i5 11600K and i5 11500
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 11500
4. Intel Core i5 11400 and i5 11500
5. Intel Core i5 12500 and i5 11500
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
7. Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
9. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
10. AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Intel Core i5 11500?
Promotion
EnglishРусский