We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1278 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +10%
1469
Ryzen 7 3700X
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500
9828
Ryzen 7 3700X +23%
12094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +16%
3084
Ryzen 7 3700X
2657
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500
17740
Ryzen 7 3700X +27%
22502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +29%
1611
Ryzen 7 3700X
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price 192 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11500 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 11500?
