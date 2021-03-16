Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1278 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +10%
1469
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9828
Ryzen 7 3700X +23%
12094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +16%
3084
2657
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17740
Ryzen 7 3700X +27%
22502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +29%
1611
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7750
Ryzen 7 3700X +8%
8355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|192 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11500
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1