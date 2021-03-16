Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1411 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 18.27 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +4%
1469
1415
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9828
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
12131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3084
Ryzen 7 5800H +1%
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17740
Ryzen 7 5800H +22%
21652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +16%
1611
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +5%
7750
7360
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|192 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11500
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1