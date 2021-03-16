Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500 or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1411 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 18.27 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 54 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500
9828
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
12131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500
17740
Ryzen 7 5800H +22%
21652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +16%
1611
Ryzen 7 5800H
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 192 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11500 -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 11500?
