Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3455
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1590
Ryzen 7 5800X +6%
1685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7118
Ryzen 7 5800X +42%
10100
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11500
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
