Intel Core i5 11500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9899
Ryzen 7 6800H +33%
13148
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3160
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17757
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +2%
1545
1522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7313
Ryzen 7 6800H +28%
9347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-11500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
