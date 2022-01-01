Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500 or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1545 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500
1504
Apple M1 +1%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +27%
9899
Apple M1
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500
3160
Apple M1 +20%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +20%
17757
Apple M1
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500
1545
Apple M1 +13%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500
7313
Apple M1 +37%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-11500 -
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 27x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 11500?
