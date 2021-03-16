Intel Core i5 11500 vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1110 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +31%
1469
1119
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +78%
9828
5515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +18%
3084
2610
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +104%
17740
8702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +47%
1611
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +85%
7750
4198
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-11500
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
