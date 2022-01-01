Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500 or Core i3 12100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500 vs i3 12100

Intel Core i5 11500
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i5 11500
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500
1504
Core i3 12100 +12%
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +22%
9899
Core i3 12100
8134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500
3160
Core i3 12100 +13%
3579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +21%
17757
Core i3 12100
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +14%
7313
Core i3 12100
6391
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-11500 i3-12100
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 11500 or Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i5 11500 or Core i7 11700
3. Core i5 11500 or Core i5 11400F
4. Core i5 11500 or Core i5 10500
5. Core i5 11500 or Core i5 10600
6. Core i3 12100 or Ryzen 5 3600
7. Core i3 12100 or Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Core i3 12100 or Ryzen 5 5600G
9. Core i3 12100 or Core i5 12400F
10. Core i3 12100 or Core i5 11400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100 or i5 11500?
Promotion
EnglishРусский