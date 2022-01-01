Intel Core i5 11500 vs i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Core i3 12100 +12%
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +22%
9899
8134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3160
Core i3 12100 +13%
3579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +21%
17757
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1545
Core i3 12100 +7%
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +14%
7313
6391
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-11500
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7