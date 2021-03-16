Intel Core i5 11500 vs i5 10600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1607 vs 1177 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3542
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +36%
1590
1165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +20%
7118
5929
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11500
|i5-10600
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
