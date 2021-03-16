Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500 or Core i5 10600KF: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600KF and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1576 vs 1345 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and i5 10600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 192 USD 237 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-11500 i5-10600KF
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

