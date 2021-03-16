Intel Core i5 11500 vs i5 11400H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 (desktop) against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1576 vs 1387 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
n/a
3812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +13%
1582
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +47%
7340
5004
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|192 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i5-11500
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
