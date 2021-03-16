Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500 or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500 vs i5 11400H

Intel Core i5 11500
VS
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i5 11500
Intel Core i5 11400H

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 (desktop) against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1576 vs 1387 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +13%
1582
Core i5 11400H
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +47%
7340
Core i5 11400H
5004

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price 192 USD 250 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i5-11500 i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

