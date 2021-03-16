Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500 or Core i5 1145G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500 vs i5 1145G7

Intel Core i5 11500
VS
Intel Core i5 1145G7
Intel Core i5 11500
Intel Core i5 1145G7

We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1145G7 and 11500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1401 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +67%
17740
Core i5 1145G7
10638
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500 +15%
1611
Core i5 1145G7
1396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500 +63%
7750
Core i5 1145G7
4744

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500 and i5 1145G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 September 1, 2020
Launch price 192 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-11500 i5-1145G7
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 1.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 11-26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 64 40
ROPs 32 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 1145G7 +207%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500 official page Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 11500 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i5 11500 and i5 10500
3. Intel Core i5 11500 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
4. Intel Core i5 11500 and i5 10400
5. Intel Core i5 11500 and i7 11700
6. Intel Core i5 1145G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Intel Core i5 1145G7 and i5 1135G7
8. Intel Core i5 1145G7 and i5 10210U
9. Intel Core i5 1145G7 and i5 10310U
10. Intel Core i5 1145G7 and i5 8365U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1145G7 or i5 11500?
EnglishРусский